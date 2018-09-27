A St. Johns County Deputy opened fire at a suspect who attempted to run him over with a stolen car.

According to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A deputy saw a rental car that had been stolen out of Orlando. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, at which time the suspect attempted to run the deputy over, according to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy shot at the suspect as they sped away after attempting to hit the deputy.

The stolen car was found nearby the incident but the suspect was not located.

Deputies are working to get a better description for the suspect. The deputy was not injured in the incident.

© 2018 WTLV