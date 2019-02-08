Deputies are attempting to identify a man that was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body near North Griffin Shores Drive, in the SE District. Deputies say the body was located initially by a citizen boater.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have begun an investigation into the death and are seeking information from the public regarding any people who may be missing, and have not yet been reported.

Currently, we have no persons recently reported as missing in this area.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately 45 to 55 years of age, with brown hair and a full graying beard. He is described as being 5’ 8” to 5’10” tall, with a small frame and an athletic, slender build.

The subject was found wearing a pair of red and grey swim shorts.

At this time, no obvious signs of foul play are present. If you have any information regarding the possible identity of this man call Detective Eric Schoenfeld at 904-295-6551.