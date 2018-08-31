This jewelry purchase likely didn't involve any type of kiss.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says Kristie Marie Parsons is wanted for credit card fraud after she allegedly bought $5,600 worth of jewelry from Kay Jeweler's under someone else's name.

Police say Parsons opened additional accounts elsewhere under the victim's name.

SJSO says Parsons may be occupying either a 2008 Gray Audi S4 with Florida tag JGBQ18 or a 2007 White Lexus ES350 with Florida tag HZQR07.

If you have any information on where Parsons is, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office asks that you call 904-293-5634 or email at rsoles@sjso.org.

© 2018 WTLV