The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has arrested the man witnesses say took off in his truck after dragging a female with him.

The female, said to be the man's girlfriend, has since been located and the suspect, identified as Eric Van Maier, 40, was arrested Saturday evening by St. Johns County police.

The Sheriff told First Coast News Van Maier was located in St. Johns County, and took off on foot from police after being spotted. He was eventually caught and arrested.

Deputies say the reported domestic violence situation started when a female exited a moving pickup truck along US1 N, near Palencia. The woman reportedly ran to a nearby construction site and asked a citizen there to help her.

Surveillance footage shows the pickup truck pulling back into the construction site, where witnesses told police the "boyfriend" forcibly took control of the female and pulled her back to the truck.

SJCSO says the female asked witnesses on the scene to contact law enforcement, confirming that he was indeed her boyfriend. When one of the citizens attempted to intervene, the Maier made threatening motions to harm the individual.

Police say the suspect then forced the woman back into the truck and headed North on US1 towards Jacksonville.

