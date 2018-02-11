ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Chris Fitts hangs lights... lots of them.

Friday, he and his team with his company called Angels in the Architecture put lights on the Bridge of Lions.

"All the lighting on the bridge is 100 percent new this year. We want everything to look sharp," Fitts said.

Why? "It's the 25th anniversary of the Nights of Lights. We want it to look good every ear but we really, really want it to look spectacular this year," he said.

Flagler College alone has lit up 80 more trees this year and has added lights to its buildings.

Also, "a lot of the private properties are doing more this year," Paul Williamson said. He is the spokesman for the City of St. Augustine.

Fitts is lighting those properties as well, so he has hired more people to help him.

"I'm a little tired," he laughed. "Can you tell?"

And he works in the rain. He nodded and then said, "We've worked in hurricanes. A little rain is nothing," and he chuckled.

Fitts said every tree has about 75 light bulbs, and the Bridge of Lions has 5000. He says it's about a mile's worth of string.

So the question is, how many lights are there with the Nights of Lights?

Williamson laughed. "It's always the hardest question to answer because there's so man and we don't know how many other people are putting up."

"Ummm," Fitts said. "I quit counting."

Williamson said, "We just say millions."

There are millions of bulbs that light up the downtown historic area and draw people from all over the country. They come to see St. Augustine all aglow and to see this man's handiwork.

Fitts has done this for 23 of the 25 years Nights of Lights has shimmered.

