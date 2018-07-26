ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - In the big scheme of things, it wasn't very long ago that the First United Methodist Church on King Street was a place of racial exclusion.

"Black people were turned away from the church and arrested," St. Augustine historian David Nolan recounted to First Coast News, referring to incidents during the Civil Rights Movement.

Now the church has its first African-American pastor, who also happens to be a woman, Reverend Juana Jordan.

"God is always doing a new thing," Rev. Jordan exulted Thursday, approaching her fifth weekend of services as pastor. "The new things require some old things to be dismantled, to be broken," she went on. "And that even in the new thing, that there's a little bit of pain and suffering in the new thing."

Jordan said she's cognizant of the significance accompanying her appointment, which began July 1.

"I'm always thinking about the fact that I am a woman going in to different spaces," she revealed. "And I certainly think about the fact that I am an African-American, because we live in a day and time right now, certainly, where there are tensions."

But for all that awareness, she's not consumed by it.

"When I'm in the zone, certainly I'm not thinking about all those things," she said, speaking of her moments in the pulpit. "I'm certainly thinking, 'Yes, I have to share this message'."

It's a message the First United Methodist Church said Jordan is an ideal choice to convey.

"We knew it was going to be very important to get this appointment right," said regional superintendent Jay Therrell, while pointing out the man Jordan is succeeding, Rev. Dr. Patrick Turner-Sharpton, served as pastor for 17 years.

"Her predecessor had done a lot of work toward reconciliation in [racial exclusion]," Therrell explained. "And we thought Juana might be the next step."

Reconciliation has indeed been a gradual process. The First United Methodist Church in St. Augustine held a ceremony to offer a formal apology to blacks in 2004, 40 years after it had had some wishing to worship there arrested.

"The story of that church apology was picked up on the international wire of the Associated Press," Nolan recalled.

But Therrell assured that Jordan's appointment is anything but token.

"No," he declared. "Juana brings an amazing kind of package that is just vibrant in so many ways.

"She will be innovative as well, helping [parishioners] to do ministry in some ways that they've probably not thought of doing ministry before."

Rev. Jordan said she's also aware that there can be resistance to change.

"I acknowledge those things are there," she said. "But also I'm rejoicing in the fact that there is this opportunity for, again, us to create a different story."

She also said she's been humbled by the holiest of reception by her congregation.

"I'm getting hugs all the time!," she grinned. "For me to come and, right off the bat, I'm in the midst of huggy, soft-tissue people, has just been beautiful and amazing."

"Religion is not prejudiced anyway, said George Edwards, who has been changing the displayed scripture near the sidewalk outside the church since 1983.

"It's amazing to see such a southern town changing like that," said Rhiannon Alter of St. Augustine. "I think it's awesome."

DIsmissing for a moment the gravity of the past that necessitated all that change, Rev. Jordan smiled wihile tipping her cards about the atmosphere she envisions.

"I think the congregation will say it's never a dull moment when we're here!"

And, with full respect for all that has been, she affirmed that no one's history - no matter how regrettable - is beyond the reach of eternal redemption.

"It does not get in the way of the fact that God says 'But I still love you'."

The First United Methodist Church is located at 118 King Street in St. Augustine and holds services at 8:15, 9:30, and 11:00 AM Sundays.

