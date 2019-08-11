Smells like sausage, tastes like paper. Impress your friends this holiday season with wrapping paper that smells like breakfast.

The best part? One company could send you some for free!

As part of Jimmy Dean's Recipe gift exchange, people can score free sausage scented wrapping paper, sausage flavored candy canes and even a glass sausage ornament.

All you have to do is cook one of the holiday-inspired recipes listed on their website, snap a picture of your creation and then choose your prize.

You don't have to be a professional chef, you just have to enjoy sausage (or know people who do.) The company will pick some of the best photos and send those folks their prizes.

Whether it’s used to wrap gifts or to tease the family dog, this wrapping paper’s mouth-watering scent will surely put you in the Christmas spirit.

Jimmy Dean Sausage Wrapping Paper

