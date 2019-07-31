JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Summer camp is full of tie-dye t-shirts, kayaking, arts and crafts, archery, and fishing. We've all had the memories or seen them in movies. This week, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville put on a free summer camp for kids with the birth defect.

“Camp for children is a rite of passage, Demery Webber, Executive Director of Spina Bifida of Jacksonville said. "Most of our children would not be able to attend a traditional camp. They’re medically complex. Their pace is different.”

“Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect," Webber said. "One in eight babies are born with Spina Bifida or a similar neural tube defect in the United States. Spina Bifida occurs in the first month of development when the spine doesn’t properly close.”

Their siblings were also there so they could bond in a fun environment.

“This camp gives them an opportunity to come together to share moments to assist each other, to support each other, and it gives their siblings to get a chance to get to know each other because it takes a toll on the whole family, “ Webber said.

Abigail Curran

Immanuel Santos is 10-years-old. He has Spina Bifida. On Wednesday, he stood tall on his leg braces, holding a fishing rod, sometimes using his walker to help him get around. Today he caught a fish.

“It was yeah big,“ he gestures showing the palm of his hand. Santos told me he had 13 surgeries before he was even a year old. He doesn’t remember though. Just the number. And he tells me he’s adopted. That hit close to home for me too. I was also adopted. But for Santos, Spina Bifida doesn’t make him feel any different than any other kid.

“I did archery which I almost killed a tree cause I stapled it," he said. "And I pierced a leaf."

“It’s called the snowflake birth defect and disease because everyone is a little bit different,” Webber said. “Most use assistive devices whether it’s braces, crutches, walkers or wheelchairs.”

So this week is really important for these kids to just be kids.

Spina Bifida of Jacksonville is working with all ages. They just took some adults on a cruise in May. If you would like to know more about the birth defect and ways you can help the organization, click here.