FBI collects more of Brian Laundrie's personal items from home, family lawyer says

Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said the items will assist canines in their search for Gabby Petito's fiancé.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI was spotted Thursday afternoon entering Brian Laundrie's family home.

According to the Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, investigators were collecting some of Laundrie's personal items to assist canines in their search.

This comes just one day after the FBI took possession of a phone purchased by Laundrie as evidence to examine in connection to the Gabby Petito case.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the case of Petito, his fiancée who was found dead at Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.

A warrant is out for his arrest for charges related to using a Capital One debit card that was not his in the amount of at least $1,000, court documents say.

Laundrie has not been seen since his parents told law enforcement he went hiking at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14 and never returned. Search crews have been looking for Laundrie since he was officially reported missing on Sept. 17.

Laundrie and Petito went on a road trip in July only for him to return home to North Port on Sept. 1 without his fiancé.