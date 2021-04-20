Deep well injection project approved for Piney Point

The construction agreement was given to Youngquist Brothers, Inc. and the project is restricted to not exceed $9,350,000.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioners Tuesday voted 6-1 to authorize a deep well injection project at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant.

The construction agreement was given to Youngquist Brothers, Inc. and the project is restricted to not exceed $9,350,000. The project is also based on the completion time of 330 days.

It could be weeks or even months until we understand the environmental impact of the release of millions of gallons of wastewater from Piney Point in Tampa Bay.

Earlier this month, crews were able to patch and seal the leak at the former phosphate plant but the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's attention now turns to "bloom conditions."

DEP said water samples from various locations around the previous discharge site, Port Manatee and out into Tampa Bay will continue daily with the results posted online.

The agency says it will continue to monitor any future environmental impacts.