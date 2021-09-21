Deputies: 'Nothing of note' after social media speculation of Brian Laundrie sighting in Panhandle

Investigators are combing through the difficult terrain of the Carlton Preserve in search of Laundrie.

BAKER, Fla. — The search for Brian Laundrie is entering its fourth day, and law enforcement seems to be focusing much of its attention on the Carlton Reserve in southwest Florida.

However, that hasn't stopped some people on social media from speculating where he might be.

Laundrie, 23, has been missing for nearly a week after returning to his family's North Port home without fiancé Gabby Petito, 22, following a cross-country trip. He is currently a person of interest in the case.

While investigators continue to comb through the difficult terrain of the preserve in search of Laundrie, there have been many claims of Laundrie sightings miles away from where law enforcement is conducting its search.

One such viral claim placed Laundrie in Florida's Panhandle. According to WKRG-TV, the social media post said a man who was caught by a trail camera in Baker, Florida, strongly matched Laundrie's description. The person who made the post added that authorities were contacted.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it wrapped up its "extensive search" of the area and found nothing of note.

"The individual referenced in the post below has no known ties to our area," the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, investigators executed a search warrant of the Laundrie family home, hoping to find any information that could lead them to his whereabouts. Laundrie's silver Ford Mustang would eventually be towed from the driveway.