Search for Brian Laundrie: 10 things you need to know

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI's "scaled back" search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie continues more than two weeks after his parents reported him missing.
Laundrie is the only person of interest in the 22-year-old's case. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
If you're new to the case, or just need a refresher, here are 10 things you should know:
- Gabby Petito's family is calling for Laundrie to turn himself in. On Saturday, Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, created a Twitter account and voiced her frustration with her daughter's ongoing case. "Mama bear is getting angry!" the tweet said, "Turn yourself in! @josephpetito agrees. #justiceforgabby #americasdaughter."
- Brian Laundrie's sister met with him twice before he went missing, Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said. According to the attorney, one of those meet-ups was on Sept. 6 at Fort De Soto Park, where records show Brian and his parents had camped. The other day was Sept. 1, around the time Laundrie returned from a cross-country trip without his fiancée Gabby Petito. Bertolino adds that law enforcement agencies are well aware of the dates.
- On Sept. 30, the FBI entered Brian Laundrie's family home. According to the Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, investigators were collecting some of Laundrie's personal items to assist canines in their search. The FBI also took possession of a phone purchased by Laundrie as evidence to examine in connection to the Gabby Petito case.
- The Laundrie family visited a Ft. De Soto campsite in early September, attorney Steven Bertolino said. He confirmed that Chris, Roberta and Brian checked into the Fort De Soto campsite on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 7.
- Laundrie family lawyer says Brian's parents deny assisting him in his disappearance.
- Police say the FBI's search for Laundrie continues, but it is "scaled back." Agents have searched everywhere for Brian Laundrie, from campgrounds in Wyoming to swamps in Florida.
- Dog the Bounty Hunter visited the Laundrie home. On Sept. 25, Dog was recorded on video walking straight up to the Laundrie home and giving the door a knock with no answer to follow.
- A federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie was issued on Sept. 23. According to a grand jury indictment, Laundrie used a debit card that didn't belong to him, making at least $1,000 in purchases. He did so on or about Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, the indictment says.
- The FBI takes over the search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve on Sept. 24.
- Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in fiancée Gabby Petito's case on Sept. 15. He was reported missing on Sept. 17. The official search began on Sept. 18.
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip together, but Laundrie returned back home to North Port without Petito. After being reported missing, police across the country began searching for the 22-year-old woman.
Her body was later found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, and the FBI confirmed it was her on Sept. 21. Law enforcement says the coroner's office determined the initial manner of death is a homicide, however, a final autopsy will reveal the definite cause of death.
Many questions remain unanswered on what led to the death of Petito. Authorities are hoping they can gain some clarity by speaking with Laundrie, whose whereabouts remain unknown.