Piney Point update: 4 million gallons of rainwater added to reservoir

PALMETTO, Fla. — Heavy rainfall on Saturday added millions of gallons of water to the breached Piney Point reservoir, though it's not posing a problem, according to state officials.
Crews from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection remain on-site and report a steel plate repair currently is sealing the seam that formed in late March, according to a news release.
That's despite the addition to 0.6 inches of rainfall received -- or 4 million gallons of water. The breached reservoir is holding 221 million gallons of wastewaster at last check.
However, even more rainfall on Sunday will increase the amount of water to the reservoir.
DEP reports daily water samples are being taken from multiple locations around the port and out into Tampa Bay as everyone now watches and waits for any negative impacts, possible fish kills, algae blooms or even worsening red tide.
At this time, the DEP says no fish kills have been reported in the area.
