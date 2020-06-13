x
Skip Navigation

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

news

SpaceX successfully launches 9th Starlink mission

Dozens more Starlink satellites are now in orbit after lift off at Cape Canaveral this morning.
Credit: AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has successfully launched it's 9th Starlink mission. It's part of creator Elon Musk's plan to create a global internet network. 

58 Starlink satellites and 3 SkySats for a company called Planet were on board the Falcon 9 rocket. It launched at 5:21 A.M. from Cape Canaveral. About 12 minutes later, Planet's SkySats were deployed. The Starlink satellites were deployed about 26 minutes after liftoff. 

After separating from it's load, what was left of the Falcon 9 touched down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship that's stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Parts of this Falcon 9 rocket have been used for two previous missions.

The next SpaceX Starlink launch is scheduled for next Monday, June 22. It will be the 10th mission to bring satellites into space. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch at 6:20 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

RELATED: SpaceX opens era of amateur astronauts, cosmic movie sets

RELATED: History made: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts from US soil on Crew Dragon

RELATED: SpaceX Crew Dragon docks Sunday at International Space Station with astronauts

RELATED: President Trump calls SpaceX launch 'a beautiful sight'

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter