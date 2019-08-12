CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot. Station commander Luca Parmitano used a large robot arm to capture the Dragon on Sunday.

Launched Thursday from Florida, the capsule holds 3 tons of supplies, including extra brawny mice dubbed “mighty mice” for a muscle experiment.

There are also 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural experiment.

Plus there is a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and Christmas presents.

Barley seeds used to brew beer also were inside the Dragon capsule and delivered. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Anheuser-Busch wants to learn how to brew beer in space so it can -- one day -- do so on Mars' surface.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

AP Photo/John Raoux

