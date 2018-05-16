JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a home invasion and sexual battery suspect.

JSO said the incident happened on the Southside on Sunday, May 13 around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Gate Parkway and Burnt Mill Road.

JSO said a female victim and her father were in the apartment when the suspect kicked in the front door and entered with a handgun.

The suspect then forced the two into a bedroom by gunpoint, sexually battered the woman, demanded money and a cell phone before he fled the apartment, according to JSO.

Police released a sketch of the man and said he is a black male between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, about 170 lbs., but appears to be heavier. He was seen wearing a yellow jacket with a two-letter logo on the upper right chest area, light blue jeans and a white or red hat. They also said he appeared to speak a foreign language.

In a tweet, police also released surveillance photos and video believed to be of the suspect. They said the vehicle entered the apartment around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 and left without lights on at 1:53 a.m.

Gate Pkwy Home Invasion/Sexual Battery suspect sought. 5’6”-5’8”, 170 lbs, but appeared heavier. Yellow jacket (2 letter logo on upper right chest area), light blue jeans, & white or red hat. Suspect spoke a foreign language. 630-0500 or email: JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/Llgw77Nak9 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 16, 2018

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV