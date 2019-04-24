Southern Swells Brewing Co. opened in 2017 and has quickly become infamous for having some of the best hazy IPA's and fruited sours, not just in Jacksonville, but all of North Florida.

Which is why it makes sense that the 7500 sq. ft., brewery and taproom is capitalizing on what they do best.

"As some of you may know, despite our affinity for hoppy, a big passion project of ours has always been all things funky and sour," the brewery stated in a Facebook post.

"As a result of bringing in some additional tanks earlier in the year, we are excited to announce that we are dedicating one of our stainless tanks to just that..."

Jay Varney is Southern Swells' co-owner and head brewer and says that he's always had a love for funk. He tells First Coast Brews that he even has some sours tucked away in closets at his house from his homebrewing days.

"What I’ve always found so intriguing about sour beer, particularly mixed fermentation sour beer, is that there are so many ways to approach it from an ingredient, process and blending standpoint," Varney says.

"The range of outcomes based on how you brew the beer, treat the yeast and bacteria and manage the barrels can be so substantially different... I really enjoy that you don't get so much of in brewing "clean" beer in sometimes the anticipation of the unknown."

It's that idea of the 'unknown' that keeps sour beer connoisseurs coming back for more. And we're not talking about those easy-drinking kettle sours, we're talking mixed culture funk.

Varney says brewers can achieve a different kind of complex sour beer using a host of different microbes than you can simply kettle souring.

(Don't know what the heck we're talking about? Click here to read more about the different types of sour beer.)

"Not only can we explore more of the sour universe, but we can also bring some hoppy brett beers into the fold as well," says Varney. "It's exciting for us and we're really looking forward to it."

Experimenting with Brettanomyces can be tricky. It can lead to wasted beer and going back to the drawing board or completely blow you away with the layers of complex flavors.

Their first project? A Brettanomyces and lactose fermented sour beer. Swanky. Southern Swells says that more details will be coming very soon. Congrats guys!

