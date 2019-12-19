SAN ANTONIO — Four people were injured after a shooting at South Park Mall on the south side Wednesday night.

According to police, it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Police lights could be seen outside the JCPenney at the mall on SW Military Drive.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed four people were taken to the hospital. Two people were taken Priority 1 and the other two were transported Priority 2. Priority 1 usually indicates the highest level of severity.

Families at the scene told KENS 5 they are in touch with people who were inside during the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

VERIFY: How a Senate impeachment trial will differ from the House hearings

'Possibly a triple murder': Newly-obtained search warrant for Anaqua Springs reveals details of crime scene

Cher tweets praise of San Antonio hotel before Tuesday night concert

GIVE THEM A HONK: Group starts unique suicide prevention initiative at JBSA

Suspect accused of stealing wounded veteran's truck, Purple Heart arrested