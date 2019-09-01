It was a night that these children will remember for the rest of their lives. A chance to goof off, hang out with friends and truly just be a kid.

I had the opportunity to go to the inaugural All Abilities Night at iFLY, Jacksonville's newest indoor skydiving attraction. I was deeply moved by what I experienced.

Children, some of whom were bound to wheelchairs, that dreamed of being Superman were suddenly gifted the ability to soar through the air like their favorite superheroes.

Blind individuals glided through the air gracefully, guided by an instructor who made small touches to guide them.

All Abilities Night at iFLY is a program that has been custom designed for those with physical and cognitive challenges to create an environment of support and inclusion while focusing on making what seems impossible, possible.

Casey Feindt

Vanessa Williams, Sales and Marketing Director for iFLY Jacksonville told me that All Abilities Night first started in 2016 at iFLY Portland with two women who wanted to bring an opportunity to those with all abilities. She said the whole concept was to provide these kids with a chance to let loose.

"It's all about giving these kids a chance to experience a day away from the doctor ..." Williams says. "We have this great opportunity with iFLYwhere you can literally leave yourself, leave your worries and leave your stress."

If you have someone in your life that is unable to participate in able-bodied activities but still wants to be challenged and push their limits, I highly recommend participating in this very special program.

Not only was it an amazing experience for the kids, but for the parents and caregivers as well. By the end of the flight sessions, it was difficult to find an onlooker with a dry eye.

For many, it was an emotional experience watching their loved ones soar to new heights.

So what's the cost?

Each flyer will be assisted by specially trained Flight Instructors during the event with extra attention and accommodations based on participant needs.

necessary flight gear (suit, helmet, goggles). Each flyer receives two flights (one minute each) for only $39.95 and a FREE video!

For more details about this event or to make reservations, you can contact iFLY at 904-712-3388 or sales@iflyjacksonville.com.







