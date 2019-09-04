RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say it could cost over $50,000 to repair a Connecticut baseball diamond where somebody dumped gasoline and set it on fire to dry out the infield.

Police are investigating the fire in Ridgefield in which 24 gallons of gasoline was poured on the field Saturday.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi told Hearst Connecticut Media that 75 to 100 people watched as it happened, with some recording video on their cellphones. The town's high school baseball team had been planning to host Amity on the field.

Workers from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded. A hazardous waste removal crew began digging up the contaminated soil Sunday, and Marconi says the spill team will move it off site this week.

No one has been charged.

The Town of Ridgefield released the following statement:

"There as been an incident in town that we want [to] make citizens aware of. A RHS baseball game at Governor Park was delayed due to weather conditions on the field this morning. A poor decision was made (and being looked into by the RPD) to “dry the field quicker” and 24 gallons of gasoline was poured and set on fire. Thanks to the RFD, Peter Hill the Director of Public Works, DEEP, the RPD, and our Certified Spill Response Team for their incredible help. No one was injured and no one is in danger..."

