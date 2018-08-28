Jacksonville, Fla. – Jacksonville has been in the spotlight for a lot of terrible news lately. Senseless violence has claimed the lives of a 7-year-old girl caught in gang violence outside her mother’s restaurant and a 19-year-old man gunned down after a Raines High School football game.

Most recently, a mass shooting during a Madden Tournament at the Jacksonville Landing, claimed the lives of two men and injured eleven others.

In dark times, it’s important to remember the heroes among us.

Jordan Williams, 23, might not wear a cape but he does suite up in an apron while working as a line-cook at Hooters.

“I’m a trainer and I run the kitchen, so lately it’s been busy because of football,” Williams said. “It’s always important for me to keep myself and my guys calm to make sure food is getting out to customers quickly."

Being in the restaurant business, Williams has found himself in charge of a lot of conflict-resolution situations but Sunday, he found himself stepping into a new role, a first responder.

“Out of the blue, a woman came running in and she was screaming that there was a shooter next door,” he said. “My manager immediately rushed our customers to the back and I ran outside towards Chicago Pizza, that’s where I found Timothy Anselimo. He was bleeding all over. It was bad.”

Williams grabbed Anselimo and pulled him into the Hooter’s kitchen before administering first aid.

“My mother and sister are nurses, and I’ve always wanted to be one, so I knew what to do,” he said. “I placed clean rags in peroxide and wrapped his hand because it was hanging off, and then I started placing pressure on the wounds in his chest because one bullet was lodged, but the other was just an exit-wound.”

Williams said he told Anselimo he was going to be okay and to remain calm to keep his blood pressure down.

“He was really scared and he wanted me to call his mom, but I told him we had to stay calm and focus on his breathing,” he said. “15 minutes later, paramedics arrived and I was able to help them put Anselimo on a stretcher.

Anselimo was rushed to the hospital and hours later, Williams said he got the phone call he’d been waiting to get.

“I didn’t know his name, where he went or anything, then a news reporter from Atlanta called me and put me in contact with the hospital and his family,” he said. “When I got there, we all just hugged and held each other, it was like one big family.”

Williams said he considers Timothy like a brother and will bond to him the rest of his life.

“I’ve gotten so many emails and phone calls from people calling me a hero, but I’m not, I just did what my instincts told me to do, save lives."

Anselimo underwent hand surgery Monday, which will determine whether the future of his life as a gamer. Anselimo’s father will meet with Williams for the first time Tuesday night.

