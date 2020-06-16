Animal Protection Police went to the neighborhood after getting calls that the large turtle had been seen in the residential area.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle was found in a residential neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police.

Animal Protection Police from Fairfax County went to the neighborhood after multiple calls came from the community about a large turtle in the area.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has taken control of the animal and explained why both law enforcement and residents were surprised to see that type of turtle in the area.

"The “common” snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentina) is the species native to Virginia, while the alligator snapping turtle is native to river drainages that flow in the Gulf of Mexico, east to Georgia and the panhandle of Florida, and westward to East Texas," Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

From the post on Facebook, officials do believe this was a pet turtle.

Turtle species have been popular pets for Americans since the late 1960s when millions of red-eared slider were sold across the world and the U.S.

The turtle was taken to The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, where its new home will be for now, according to the agency in a Facebook post.