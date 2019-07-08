The First Coast News team is safe after evacuating their building on Adams Street on Wednesday morning.

The facility, located at 1070 E Adams St., began to smell like smoke shortly after 7:30 a.m. which was followed by a loud bang.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department quickly responded to the incident and have since cleared the scene.

FCN's signal was down for about 30 minutes, but has since been reconnected and should be running as normal.

Engineering crews are working to resolve any kinks in connection. Be advised, this issue may impact FCN's noon show and First Coast Living.

Stay with us as we continue to provide updates into this developing situation.