A small plane crashed at the Craig Airport located in East Arlington.

There was one person reported aboard the 'experimental aircraft' and at this time no injuries were reported.

The aircraft was described as a 'home-built float plane' by a Jacksonville Aviation Authority spokesperson.

The FAA said in a statement:

A RANS S6-ES experimental aircraft crashed short of the Runway 23 on approach to the Jacksonville Executive Airport at 10:10 a.m. today. Contact local authorities for information on the pilot. The FAA will investigate. The registration number for the aircraft is N471EA. You can find aircraft registration information at www.faa.gov

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV