Small child drowns in Southside pond

Investigators do not suspect foul play caused "tragic" drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing persons report-turned drowning investigation has left a young girl dead on Jacksonville's southside.

The girl was reported missing at 9:15 p.m Monday at the Paradise Island apartment complex.

After an extensive search of the surrounding area, the girl was found unresponsive in a nearby pond. The child was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.