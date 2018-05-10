Deputies in St. John's County are looking for possibly three or four men who were driving around stolen cars and breaking into unlocked cars in the Deerfield Preserve and Treaty Oaks neighborhoods in St. Augustine.

The neighbors said the men were in and out before anyone could see them.

Deputies reported about 15 car break-ins that happened on Sunday night, mostly along one street, Deerfield Rd. One woman got her white Honda Accord stolen right off her driveway, a white Honda Accord with the tag CEYE86.

In most of these reports, not much was taken. One woman lost a checkbook, another woman lost her GPS, and a man reported his GPS’ case was stolen, but not the GPS or credit cards in his car.

One neighbor, Marcia Urtiaga said, "There was a knock on the door and I went and answered the door and there was a policeman there who asked if we would check our cars. Nothing was taken but they took everything out of the glove compartment. They took everything out of the console."

The men were driving a blue Jeep Cherokee, with the Florida Tag GNQA60, stolen from Volusia county. They were caught on surveillance camera checking door handles.

"We didn't have anything in our vehicle, we don't keep anything in it of value,” said John Elsesser, another neighbor.

The men were fully covered, wearing hoodies, pants, and gloves.

One woman reported her GPS was stolen, but later found on the ground, smashed.

"We're kind of taking that 9 o'clock, have you checked your cars? And we come outside to make sure our cars are locked,” said Urtiaga.

Neighbors are planning to start participating on the 9pm Routine

SJSO said the Jeep Cherokee was recovered in Daytona. They still need help looking for the Honda Accord that from the Deerfield Preserve.

They're asking anyone with information about the suspects to call police.

© 2018 WTLV