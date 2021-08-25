JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of I-95 have reopened at Dunn Ave. hours after the driver of a car transporter truck lost control, then lost most of the load he was carrying.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver, a 35-year-old from Hialeah, lost control just after midnight Thursday on I-95 southbound and slammed the car transporter into the center barricade. FHP says one vehicle came untethered and sailed into the northbound lanes, where the driver of a tractor-trailer crashed into it. The car transporter came to a rest on its side and sent five more vehicles onto the northbound lanes and center median.