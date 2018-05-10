Palatka, Fl.-- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report says a witness told them Stanley Cooper was working on the docks and barge, not on the Fuller-Warren bridge, before he fell into the St. John's River Thursday morning.

The report also says workers, including a nearby boater, threw him life savers and a vest, but he couldn't grab them and quickly went under. JSO's dive team recovered his body around 4 p.m. Stanley's sister Barbara Smith says the world lost a one of kind person with a heart of gold.

“When he called, we answered the phone, we’d say hello...I just called to holler," said Barbara Smith.

Smith told First Coast News her brother had a great sense of humor.

"Half the time he’d say, 'is it raining down there' and we thought that was the funniest thing that he did.”

If you turned Stanley’s Cooper’s life into a book, his sister Barbara says her brother’s sense of humor would be a favorite chapter.

“The funniest thing that he did to me one day, he called me and said 'we’re going out to eat,' so we went to St. Augustine, we wind up at the motorcycle shop, I’m like 'why we going here.' 'I just wanted to stop and see which one you like and I’m going to get it.'"

Barbara said they didn't stop for food.

"He fooled me that day.”

Another chapter, the 51-year-old’s passion was motorcycles and cars, both driving and building them.

He spent the last 13 years working construction.

“I never heard him complain about his job, he loved the people that he worked on his job.”

Sometimes Stanley worked 16 hours, but never forgetting family.

“I used to tell him about it, 'Stanley you got to slow down, you got to slow down,' even if he worked sixteen hours, he’s going to be sure to call his family.”

A true family and people person.

“Nothing bad about my brother, because he had open arms to everybody, smiling, he's forever smiling, he's forever smiling.”

Barbara says her brother, a caring father and grandfather of three had a heart of gold and one of a kind personality.

“I love my brother to death, that was my heart and he gone, who going to call me now, who going to call me now, long live Stanley Cooper, the one and only, no other like him.”

Barbara says her brother was not wearing a life vest in the St. John's River.

