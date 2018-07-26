Dips in the roads in the Riverside area are starting to annoy drivers. The City of Jacksonville told First Coast News it was the responsibility of JEA to fix, because of their sewage pipes nearby. JEA said they've inspected every dip in the road with a nearby sewage line and that the pipes are in normal condition.

A hole on McDuff Avenue right off Park Street is just one of them.

JEA said received the work ticket from COJ June 7, 2018 regarding a depression in the road on the corner of McDuff Avenue and Park Street where a JEA sewer was in the area. Gerri Boyce, Spokesperson for JEA, said in an email, "The Sewer Preventative Maintenance team cleaned and tv inspected 174' of the 8" HDPE sewer main including 100' outside of the depression on July 15, 2018. We did not find any JEA pipe issues (breaks, water/dirt intrusion or failures). The job was referred back to COJ via email on July 17, 2018 per our normal process stating no JEA issues were found."

Four other holes were inspected by JEA from April through July at 2565 Park St, 580 College St., 1661 Riverside Ave., and 3317 Park St. All of the work orders were complete with no issues JEA sewers or no sewer utilities at the address.

On the corner of Riverside Ave. and Margaret St., Boyce said JEA received a work ticket from COJ on May 3, 2018 regarding a depression in the road. The job to inspect was scheduled for Thursday, July 26.

"You can't even sip your coffee on your way to work," said Grant Hutson, who works in Riverside often. "I've driven a Camry and I've bottomed out on a couple of these holes. You don't expect them going the speed limit, and you still hit it pretty hard."

COJ told First Coast News they are looking into it. Many of the work overlaps between JEA and Public Works so they are looking at the infrastructure of the roads.

It is uncertain when these issues will be resolved.

© 2018 WTLV