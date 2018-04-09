ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- If you like live music, take note.

The largest free music festival in St. Johns County is going on right now. It's called Sing Out Loud.

While at it's core, the festival is about tunes, the festival helps many locals bring home paychecks during a slow tourism time of year.

Labor Day weekend was the first weekend of this year's Sing Out Loud Festival.

Jason Pilacek manages The Colonial Oak Music Park.

"We are proud to say we're one of the largest venues involved" in the festival, he said.

Sing Out Loud is a free music festival with more than 200 local and national acts in places like the St. Augustine Amphitheater, Colonial Oak Music Park, and cozy venues such as restaurants and bars.

"I think we have a vibrant music scene," Ryan Murphy said. He helped create the festival that started in 2016.

When it started, he told First Coast News he wanted it to become like South by Southwest, the large artistic festival in Austin, Texas.

And Tuesday he smiled at the memory and said, "It's going to be different. We're getting there."

In three years, the festival has gone from two to four weekends in September, and the word is spreading in the music scene.

"Getting someone like Jason Isbel and the Decemberists and Against Me," Murphy nodded, "the headlines we have this year are pretty phenomenal."

Music lovers are coming from out of state.

Murphy said with a donation ticket for one of the bigger concerts, staff was able to see where people are coming from, and they're coming from "all through Georgia, South Carolina, into the panhandle, Mississippi, Alabama, and all through Florida."

This is no small festival. Murphy expects 40,000 people to fill the seats at venues in St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra during Sing Out Loud.

September is typically a slow time of year for the local economy that relies heavily on tourists, but during Sing out Loud, "people come for the music. That's heads in beds," Murphy noted.

So concert-goers are staying in hotels, eating a local restaurants, and spending money in shops.

A grant from the county's Tourism Development Council as well as sponsorship from the Community First Credit Union paid for the bands. That means tickets are free and local places like The Colonial Oak make money.

"We're making money off our bar revenue," Pilacek said. He added that Sing Out Loud "allows our employees to sustain their living, and it helps artists in northeast Florida have that much more exposure."

For more information about Sing Out Loud and the schedule of concerts, click here.

© 2018 WTLV