LAKELAND, Fla. — A silver alert has been issued for a Lakeland man.

Clarence Grier, 82, was last seen leaving a residence near W. 8th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Grier was driving a red Ford F-150 with tag ID49LX, wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Grier is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.



If you have any information on Grier's whereabouts, please call 863-834-6900.

