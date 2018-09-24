St. Petersburg Police issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old man Sunday night.

Police said Frederick Mein left his home shortly after 5:00 p.m. from the 1500 block of 78th Ave. North and was heading to his daughter's house just a couple of miles away. He has not arrived.

The vehicle he was driving is a silver Toyota Tacoma pick up truck with black rims and a specialty tag: American Legion 882DA.

If you've seen him contact St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780.

