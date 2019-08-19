NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A construction supervisor of 39 years died while on the job at Newport News Shipbuilding on Monday.

The President of Newport News Shipbuilding Jennifer Boykin said the employee was "fatally injured while working on USS George Washington (CVN 73)." She said they believe he fell while working in a tank, but they are still very early into the investigation.

Boykin said rescue and response personnel from the shipyard and the U.S. Navy worked very hard in the rescue effort. Tragically, the effort was unsuccessful.

Right now, the shipyard is continuing to work hard to recover the shipbuilder from the tank with assistance from the City of Newport News.

Newport News Shipbuilding said its main focus right now is on this recovery effort.

No further information has been released at this time.

USS George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at the shipyard.

The George Washington's RCOH is a nearly four-year project that's performed only once during its 50-year service life. It includes refueling of the ship’s two nuclear reactors as well as significant repair, upgrades, and modernization.

The carrier arrived at Newport News in August 2017, and it's on track for delivery in 2021.

Newport News Shipbuilding is a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

RELATED: New main mast installed on USS George Washington

RELATED: Lawmakers question Department of Defense decision to retire USS Harry S. Truman 25 years early