GREEN COVE SPRINGS — You may have heard of Coffee with a Cop, but one Green Cove Springs coffee shop is taking that one step further. Brass Tacks Coffee Company’s Sheepdog blend benefits COPS, an organization that helps survivors of fallen law enforcement.

"It's a good day for one of these," says Steven Kelley.

Kelley says the Japanese flash brew method of brewing coffee brings out the flavors of the traditionally-flavored Sheepdog blend.

The name “sheepdog” represents first responders running toward danger to protect others.

Kelley says the concept was brewing for some time.

"We actually had a local law enforcement officer came to us with an idea for a specific blend for their law enforcement agency. We saw that as an opportunity, and we loved that idea," Kelley said.

“The sheepdog name is something they [local law enforcement] came up with … whether it’s military, first responders or police responders, they are protectors … that’s where the name and the concept came up,” Kelley said.

After some additional input, the idea became a reality on Tuesday. Brass Tacks Coffee Company unveiled Sheepdog with the help of the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Proceeds from the sale of the coffee will go to concerns of police survivors or cops.

It’s a nationwide organization that helps 47,000 survivors, including families on the First Coast, who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

“They step in and provide training for coping with situations like that,” Kelley added.

Kelley says there is overwhelming support for this brew.

"The community sees this is something important to Clay County,” Kelley said.

“Most folks are drinking coffee daily, and I think it gives them a good feeling besides drinking coffee, is drinking coffee that's making a difference or has a cause they're passionate about," Kelley said.

A dollar from every purchase will be donated to the Northeast Florida chapter of COPS.

You can purchase a bag of coffee at Spring Park Coffee’s two locations in Green Cove Springs and Southside.

The coffee is available online at www.brasstackscoffee.com.

