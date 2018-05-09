JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested 17 men recently on various charges, including using a computer and traveling to meet a child for sex, in a sting called “Operation Duval”. JSO said it has arrest warrants for two more men. Most of the suspects hail from the Jacksonville area, but some allegedly had come from farther away, including 60-year-old Edward Arthur Stanley of North Carolina.

“Edward Arthur Stanley is currently employed as a victim advocate in North Carolina,” Sheriff Mike Williams said at a press conference. “Stanley was in town for a victim advocate conference in Jacksonville.”

Among the youngest arrested is 19-year-old D’Quante Guyton of Jacksonville. First Coast News spoke with one of his neighbors.

“I think he should be locked up for life,” Mary Posey said, “because that’s where I believe all predators belong.”

Posey was stunned to learn that a suspect – Stanley – is employed in a position of trust, working with victims of crime.

“I’m truly speechless on that. That’s just ridiculous,” she said. “Seriously, who does these guys’ background checks?”

Another of Guyton’s neighbors, who asked not to be identified, told First Coast News that Guyton had worked as a junior counselor of children at a local foundation.

Like many such sting efforts, Operation Duval entailed officers posing as children – in this case 13 and 14-year-old boys and girls – online, and allowing men to arrange what they thought would be a rendezvous for sex.

“When the suspects arrived at the pre-arranged location for the sexual encounter with a minor, they were taken in to custody,” Sheriff Williams explained.

JSO also posted warnings on its social media pages, including one on Facebook that offered the following tips to help parents protect their children from online predators:

-Know what your children are doing online

-Become a technology-savvy parent

-Take advantage of internet filters

-Keep computers in common areas

-Set time limits and communicate

© 2018 WTLV