The midnight shift at the Clay County Jail was a hotbed of sexual and official misconduct, but not outright criminality, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges against three officers accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations and behavior with female inmates in their custody.

"The state will not proceed with criminal prosecution," Assistant State Attorney John Licandro wrote in an email summarizing his findings. "Although the allegations, in this case, were very serious," he said proving criminal as opposed to administrative violations would be "problematic due to witness concerns, insufficient proof that a crime occurred and a lack of corroborating evidence."

Officers Kory Clarida, Marcus Beard and Austin Hatcher were fired 11 days ago at the conclusion of an Internal Affairs investigation.

A 55-page Internal Affairs summary released Monday found that the deputies encouraged the inmates to expose and touch themselves, and engaged in explicit conversations with them. The report also found the deputies brought cell phones into the jail, played music and slept on duty.

The investigation did not sustain initial allegations that the deputies had sex with inmates.

The scandal comes as Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels battles his own allegations of inappropriate conduct. He is currently being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for his conduct following an affair with a female subordinate when he was director of the Duval County Jail. That investigation is ongoing.

First Coast News has requested the State Attorney's Office's full investigative file and will update this story when that information becomes available.