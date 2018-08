All lanes of University Blvd at Michigan Avenue are closed due to a vehicle accident with a bicycle.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are reporting serious injuries, and to expect delays in the area.

Traffic alert....auto vs bicycle at University Blvd and Michigan Ave....expect delays...serious injuries. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 22, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has sent Traffic Homicide to investigate the accident.

