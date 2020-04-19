JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic now affects 1,627 people at long-term care facilities in 45 counties, state officials said. After weeks of refusing to release the names of the virus-affected facilities, Gov. Ron DeSantis instructed the state’s surgeon general to release the names Saturday.

“I have now directed [Surgeon General Scott Rivkees] to determine that it is necessary for public health to release the names of the facilities where a resident or staff member is tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

The list does not indicate how many cases are at each facility, or whether they involve patients or staff.

The move comes after weeks of growing pressure by family members and senior advocacy groups said relatives have a right to know if their loved one is living in an affected facility. The state barred visits to long term care facilities early on in the pandemic, and most stories about infections at nursing or senior living homes have been anecdotal.

The state initially claimed releasing the information would violate patient privacy.

A full list of the affected facilities can be found here.

