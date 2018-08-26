JACKSONVILLE — After John McCain spent five years as a prisoner of war, he returned to Jacksonville.

McCain’s service to his country is one of the many attributes that people respected.

McCain’s 60 years of service started in 1958 when he graduated from the United States Naval Academy. In 1966, he and his family moved to Orange Park.

Months after starting a new chapter of his life, McCain’s plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He spent over five years as a prisoner of war.

He received a warm welcome home at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station in 1973. He stayed in the Naval Regional Medical Center for a few months after returning to the U.S.

His heroism and hard work paid off when he became the leader of the Navy’s Replacement Air Group 174.

The First Coast is one of the thousands of communities mourning McCain’s death.

