Second victim in Arlington shooting identified as family of victims continue to plead for answers

Devon Taylor's mother identified him as the second victim in an Arlington shooting on March 1. 20-year-old Craivon Aiken was also killed in the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of 19-year-old Devon Taylor has identified him as the second victim in an Arlington shooting on March 1.

Taylor's mom, Carimisha Bryant, said her son was killed in her apartment complex early March 1. She said the shooting woke her up.

"I will never get to hear him say I love you Mom where did you cook when you coming to get me, he was always my little angel the day his life got taken away I died riding along with him because he's my everything," Bryant said in a statement to First Coast News.

20-year-old Craivon Aiken was also killed in the shooting.

Aiken's father, Craig, said he went weeks without getting much information from police.

But, says he received information from the State Attorney's Office late last week.

"They assured me that they was working on the case and they was waiting on certain evidence to come back and they had a suspect that they should be charging soon," Aiken said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on March 1, but have not charged the teenager with the killings.

While Aiken was waiting for information from police, he said he heard whispers and rumors on the streets that his son was affiliated with gangs.

"I'm going to tell you like this, I don't know was he affiliated in no gang or none of this. But I'm going to tell you he was not affiliated in my house at no gang. Ain't no gang at my house. When you come to my house it's father and son, you're not getting initiated here there was only one boss and leader that's me at my household. If he's in some kind of gang that's new to me," Aiken said.

Craivon was Aiken's youngest son. Aiken says Craivon had young kids of his own.

"That's all Craivon ever wanted was his kids to be part of the family and his baby mama to be part of the family," Aiken said.

The State Attorney's Office said it could not comment publicly on the investigation into the killings as the investigation is ongoing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not return our request for comment.