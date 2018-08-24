With the start of football season for the high schools, security is the first priority for the school boards and law enforcement agencies along the First Coast. Just last Friday, shots rang out at a high school football game in South Florida. Palm Beach County Deputies said the two people shot were targeted. Now, deputies are changing the rules when it comes to after school sporting events.

Just six months ago, the Parkland tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 students and a staff member dead after a shooter entered the campus during the school day.

Last football season at Raines High School during the 4th quarter, for the second time in two years, an incident caused panic, when a 'dust-up on campus' caused people to start scrambling across the field.

First Coast News asked the counties in our viewing area what they are doing to keep the fun in Friday night football.

In St. John's County, the school district told First Coast News they have an emergency plan in connection with the sheriff's office called, "Operation Gameplan." At their schools, here's what you need to know.

- No Re-entry

- No bags or backpacks

- Adults cannot carry anything bigger than a purse

In Bradford County, people attending the football games can expect to be checked before they enter, and a heavy police presence. "We'd rather be there not needed, than be needed and not be there," said Sheriff Gordon Smith. He said they look ahead at the schedule and plan according to known rivalries in case students get aggressive.

In Duval County, the listed protocol for security is as follows:

- Start all home football games ON TIME.

- Generally, No re-entry

- Wanding for weapons must occur at all Varsity, Junior Varsity, and Middle School football games.

- Wanding for weapons must be performed until the end of the game, and only by appropriate personnel, (CSC, School Administrator, School Faculty, etc.) according to established guidelines.

- Loitering and standing along fences, in parking lot areas, or any other place on school campus is prohibited.

- Have sufficient entry points (Ticket Gates) to alleviate long lines, and when appropriate, have a separate line for exact change.

- At least one Duval County School Police officer will remain on campus until the last person leaves

- All bags will be searched prior to entry, and generally all backpacks are prohibited

- Inappropriate clothing (Tank top t-shirts, gang paraphilia, oversized jackets or hoodies during warm weather, etc.) will not be allowed.

- Persons exhibiting the odor of alcohol, or drugs will be denied entry.

- No outside food or drink through the gate.

- Each school with a home game will meet the with Duval County School Police the Monday prior to the game to determine the number of officers needed, and discuss any anticipated issues or concerns.

- Each school shall post appropriate signage alerting visitor to the District’s rule governing attendance at sporting events.

- Each school shall ensure all lights on all other lighted athletic fields are on prior to the game, and remain on throughout the event to make the entire campus as illuminated as possible

