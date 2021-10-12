x
School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record at Michigan high school

A Michigan school plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.
Benzie Central's Kevin Hubbell controls the ball during a high school soccer game against Traverse City Christian at the Keystone Soccer Complex in Traverse City, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Hubbell set Michigan and national records with 16 goals against winless Kingsley High School on Sept. 29, 2021. The Kingsley school board plans to send a letter to the Benzie Central school board over what it considers to be a lack of sportsmanship against its young, overmatched team. (Mike Krebs/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

KINGSLEY, Mich. — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. 

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. 

There's support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. 

Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan. He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals. 

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a "cheap shot" against a young team. 

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn't trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

