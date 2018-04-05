A school bus driver crashed into a home’s fence Friday afternoon, but there were no students aboard at the time of the crash, according to Clay County officials.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon near Oakleaf Village Parkway and Silver Bluff Boulevard, where a school bus driver lost control and ended up crashing into a fence and into a home’s backyard, according to the Clay County fire chief.

The bus stopped short of hitting the home. The driver is being evaluated for injuries.

A Clay County School Board spokesperson said only the driver was aboard the bus.

