HUNTSVILLE, Ala. —

COVID-19 has caused a lot of changes around the world, and scammers are looking to take advantage of all the chaos.

Everything from fake websites, to even selling fake coronavirus cures online. Scammers are looking to take advantage of you.

The Department of Justice says phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or even the CDC are being sent out to personal email addresses.

Hackers are trying to get access to your personal information.

U.S. Attorney, Jay Town, is urging the public to report these scams.

Town tells our reporter, “If it’s happening to you, you can be sure it’s happening to others. And the more information that becomes available to law enforcement about a particular scam, the easier it is for us to detect it and to detect the person or persons responsible.”

Department of Justice, Attorney General Barr, has said Coronavirus fraud schemes are a priority for U.S. attorneys.

If you see a suspected scam, you're advised to call the hotline for the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721.

You can also email the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov. The NCDF is a part of the Justice Department.

Contacting the Better Business Bureau will help alert others of the potential threat. You can find and report scams using their "Scam Tracker" feature.

