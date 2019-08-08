Football season is almost back in full swing and if you want to catch any of the action at TIAA Bank Field you can save some cash on shuttle passes for a limited time.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is providing Gameday Xpress shuttles to and from five Jacksonville locations to get people to the games this season beginning Aug. 15.

Discounts are available through the MyJTA app. Customers using the Downtown Lots – either the Convention Center Lot or the Kings Avenue Parking Garage – can purchase season passes through the MyJTA app for $55 ($60 without the app), or $8 for single-game passes ($9 without the app).

Discounts also are available for fans parking at one of three Suburban Lots which are:

Southside Lot at the corner of Philips Highway and J. Turner Butler Boulevard;

Armsdale Park-n-Ride at 3191 Armsdale Road

Beaches Lot located near Wingate Park along Penman Road South in Jacksonville Beach.

*The Beaches Lot and Armsdale Lot are not available during Jaguar preseason games

Fans can purchase season passes for Suburban Lots through the MyJTA app for $90, ($100 without the app), or single game passes for $13, ($14 without the app).

Tickets also can be purchased online here.

For Jaguar games, the Gameday Xpress operates two hours before kickoff and one hour after games end. For college games, the shuttle runs three hours before kickoff and one hour after each game.

For more information, call JTA customer service at (904) 630-3100 or visit www.jtafla.com.