The funeral for fallen deputy Ben Zirbel will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the St. Luke's Catholic Church.

First Coast News will be live streaming live on the website and on Facebook.

The church is located at 1606 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The funeral will be open to the public, but Clay County Sheriff's Office says there will be very limited seating.

The Honor Guard ceremony will take place immediately after the church service in the parking lot.

