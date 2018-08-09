JACKSONVILLE BEACH — With Florence off the coast of the southeast, the First Coast News Storm Experts are warning about beach erosion.

You may have seen this dune dug out on Seventh Avenue north at Jacksonville Beach. Don't worry, the city says this is a routine maintenance project.

Plenty of people enjoyed their Saturday at Jacksonville Beach. Jacksonville city councilman Bill Gulliford has owned a home at the beaches since the 1970’s.

He wants to see the pier, the water, and the sand dunes preserved.

"Our dunes are precious, the vegetation on them is precious, because in a storm, those root systems hold things together," Gulliford said.

The dunes also need great care to withstand the sands of time.

That's why the city of Jacksonville Beach says they want to extend these outfalls. The dune on Seventh Avenue north was cleared on Friday for a survey.

Once the survey is done, the city says the dune will be restored sometime next week. The city wants to be prepared for any storm.

The dunes have a powerful purpose. That’s why the message to stay off the dunes is important to Gulliford.

"We don't want people to walk on them, sitting on them, standing on them, because again, you're eroding something that could be very protective in a storm," Gulliford said.

Before learning that the city was responsible for digging the dune, we reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to ask why the dune was taken out. They are investigating it at this time.





© 2018 WTLV