Salvation Army red kettle stolen from Brunswick Walmart, police looking for two men seen on camera

The theft happened at the Walmart off Golden Isles Parkway Saturday night.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — It's the season of giving, but it's what was taken from a Brunswick Walmart that has Maj. Pam Starr beside herself.

"Disappointed. I am disappointed," she said.

She says two men swiped a Salvation Army Red Kettle right from under the bell ringer around 6:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Walmart off Golden Isles Parkway.

The theft was recorded, but the brazen bandits had their faces covered, making it more difficult to identify the crooks.

"They had the COVID masks on because of the COVID season," Starr said. "There is probably no chance of getting any kind of suspects unless someone knows something and will come forward."

It's not known how much money was inside the kettle at the time, but Starr says a check was dropped in around 11 a.m. Saturday. She wants whoever may have written it to cancel it, knowing it's likely ended up in the wrong hands.

Like many organizations, Starr says the Salvation Army has seen an increased need to help more families during the pandemic and wishes whoever thought it was a good idea to steal to think about those who could have benefited from the donations, including the thieves themselves.

"If they needed help, we could have helped them with their rent," Starr said. "We could have helped them with their electricity. We could have helped them with gifts for their children. We could have helped them with food for their table for Christmas."

She doesn't blame the worker who she says was distracted by one of the suspects while the other made off with the kettle.

Despite the theft, she says the Salvation Army's work won't stop to make sure others have a Merry Christmas.

"I know the Lord is going to continue to bless our ministry here," Starr said.