Rosalie West celebrated her 93rd birthday early on Sunday afternoon at her house in Bryceville.

She was surprised with a lot of her family as well as four deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's office.

All four of her children were there as well as several grandchildren and great grands!

She's couldn't believe they did all of that for her!

Keep in mind: she had been feeling lonely because the family is having to practice social distancing.

- - - - - - -

