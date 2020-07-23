The new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It's official: the Fairfax County School Board unanimously voted on the new name for the former Robert E. Lee High School. The high school in Springfield will now be named after late Georgia Congressman John R. Lewis.

This decision is one that's been months in the making.

The new name will pay tribute to the congressman and civil rights icon who died last week. Lewis' name was on the school district's shortlist even before he passed away, but in the days since his death, there's been a new push in support of it.

“The Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families, and the community about the old name,” School Board Chair Ricardy Anderson said. “It was important for us to be mindful of these comments and to select a name that reflected the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community. Rep. Lewis was a champion of the Civil Rights movement, and our Board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero. We will also honor his life’s work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance and service in the work that we do.”

The new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.

IT'S OFFICIAL:



R̶o̶b̶e̶r̶t̶ ̶E̶.̶ ̶L̶e̶e̶ ̶H̶i̶g̶h̶ ̶S̶c̶h̶o̶o̶l̶

John R. Lewis High School — Karl Frisch (@KarlFrischFCPS) July 23, 2020

The Board voted to change the name of the school on June 23 and held a one-month period of public comment on possible new names. A virtual town hall meeting was held on July 15 and a public hearing was held on July 22.

Previous suggestions for the renaming of the high school were:

Barack Obama High School

Mildred Loving High School

Cesar Chaves High School

Legacy High School

Central Springfield High School

In recent years, other local schools have changed their names that were associated with Confederate generals, or those who have a known racist past.

Both JEB Stuart High School in Fairfax County and Washington-Lee High School in Arlington both had their names changed to Justice High School and Washington-Liberty High School, respectively.